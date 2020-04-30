Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,075, cases climb to 33,610

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,075 and the number of cases climbed to 33,610 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 67 deaths and 1,823 cases since Wednesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 24,162, while 8,372 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

"Thus, 24.90 percent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said. The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals.