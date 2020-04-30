Left Menu
147 cases registered under Excise Act, 155 held in first 2 weeks of April: Delhi police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:42 IST
Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Delhi Police has registered over 140 cases under the Excise Act and arrested 155 people in the first two weeks of April, officials said on Thursday. On an average, police seized 1,237 liquor bottles daily between April 1 to 15, they said.

The police have registered 147 cases and seized 18,556 bottles of liquor in the first two weeks of this month, senior officials said, adding the outer district registered the maximum 27 cases, arrested as many people and seized 1,243 liquor bottles from there. The Crime Branch seized the maximum 8,460 bottles, registered only one case and arrested one person. The New Delhi district, railways, metro and special cell units of the Delhi Police have not registered any case under the Excise Act, they said. Seventeen people have been arrested in 18 cases in Rohini district while 3,130 liquor bottles were seized. In Dwarka district, 1,713 bottles of liquor were seized, 16 cases registered and 20 people arrested police said. In North district, where some people had broken into a liquor shop earlier this month, eight cases were registered and 10 people arrested with 38 bottles. The government had last week allowed opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes in municipal areas, but at a 50 per cent strength and after taking necessary precautions. However, the liquor shops remain closed.

