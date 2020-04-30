Left Menu
Development News Edition

A Kashmir village reports eight new coronavirus cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:57 IST
A Kashmir village reports eight new coronavirus cases

Nowgam village in Anantnag district is emerging as the latest COVID hotspot in Kashmir as eight new cases were reported on Thursday as the total number of active cases in the southern district of the valley went up to 85, officials said. "We had eight new cases detected in Nowgam area of Shangus. This is the same area where we had our first positive case in the district," a senior officer of Anantnag district said.  He said most of cases in Anantnag district have been reported from this village and adjoining areas.  The first COVID-19 positive case in the district was detected on April 14 and the number has been rising steadily since then.  "The increasing number of positive cases shows that contact tracing is in the right direction," the official said.

To put the numbers of Anantnag in perspective, Srinagar district reported its first COVID-19 positive case on March 16 and the total number of positive cases in the district on Wednesday was 87. Bandipora district in north Kashmir has the highest number of positive cases reported so far at 127.  Gund Jehangir village has been the worst affected village not only in the district but entire Jammu and Kashmir.

It was the first hotspot of the union territory and the extent of spread of the novel coronavirus in the village can be understood from the fact that most of the 400-odd residents there have been out in some sort of quarantine or home isolation. Shopian district in South Kashmir also has high number positive cases in the valley with 71 cases while Baramulla has 73 cases.

Budgam (19), Ganderbal (14), Kulgam (9) and Pulwama (5)  have so far seen low incidence of positive coronavirus cases.  Eight persons have died due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir with seven of these deaths reported from the valley. The total number of positive cases in the Union territory has crossed 600 already..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci expects quick approval of new virus drug

The nations top infectious diseases expert says he expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to quickly approve a new experimental drug that showed promising signs in treating patients with COVID-19. Anthony Fauci tells NBCs Today show ...

With no food, migrant Maharashtra labourers protest in MP

Scores of stranded migrant labourers from Maharashtra held a protest at Mumbai-Barwani stretch of the National Highway 3 on Thursday after the police stopped them to cross Madhya Pradesh border due to lockdown. We were stopped by the police...

UPDATE 4-Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday beat Wall Street sales and profit expectations, powered by sharp demand for its Teams chat and online meeting app and Xbox gaming services as the world shifted to working and playing from home because of the nove...

Nepali dies in massive landslides in HP's Kinnaur, apple orchards damaged

A 40-year-old Nepali labourer died while several apple orchards were damaged in massive landslides in Himachal Pradeshs Kinnaur district on Thursday, police said. A permanent resident of Delakh village in Nepals Bardiya district, the victim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020