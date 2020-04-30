Left Menu
Delhi govt sets up COVID-19 testing centre exclusively for police personnel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Thursday set up a COVID-19 testing centre exclusively for police personnel in wake of several members of the force testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The country's first ever COVID-19 testing centre for police staff has been set up at Primestay Hotel in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, an official said. He said Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed health authorities to ensure dedicated services to frontline police personnel in this battle against the deadly virus.

"The chief secretary also directed senior police officers to take all steps for safety and protection of field-level police personnel," the official said. At the dedicated testing centre, samples will be collected from 8 am to 4 pm every day. The centre has 15 rooms for collecting samples from police personnel, he said, adding this unique endeavour of the Delhi government shall go a long way in boosting the morale of police in this time of crisis.

According to a senior police official, the Delhi Police is 82,000 strong force personnel. "An allopathic doctor, three Ayush doctors, lab technicians and nursing orderlies have been posted at the COVID-19 testing centre to ensure round-the-clock medical care of the police personnel suspected of having contracted the virus," the official said.

Arrangement of sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment have also been made to ensure observance of requisite standard protocols, he said. Earlier this month, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had directed authorities to set up dedicated COVID-19 facility to treat infected Delhi Police personnel, officials said. The L-G had also directed setting up an exclusive testing centre for Delhi police personnel, besides providing PPE to those on COVID-19 duty.

