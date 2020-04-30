Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:43 IST
Maharashtra surpasses 10,000-mark with 583 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra, with 583 new COVID- 19 cases, crossed the 10,000-mark on Thursday, while 27 more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 459, said a state health department official. With the addition of new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 10,498, he said.

As 27 more patients succumbed to the disease, the toll rose to 459, said the official. Mumbai city alone reported a jump of 417 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,061, he said.

As many as 290 coronavirus patients have died in the city so far, he added. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,498, new cases 583, deaths 459, discharged 1,773, active cases 8266, people tested so far 1,45,798.

