Ranchi is the only district in Jharkhand to fall in corona Red Zone

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:25 IST
Ranchi has been designated as "Red Zone" while nine other districts of Jharkhand are in the "Orange Zone" of novel coronavirus, a senior health official said on Thursday. The rest 14 districts are in the Green Zone", Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni told reporters here.

The Centre has classified districts with high load of coronavirus cases or which have a high growth rate of the disease in the red zones, while those with considerably fewer cases of the respiratory infection fall in orange zones. Districts with no coronavirus cases are categorised as green zones.

Capital Ranchi which accounts for 80 out of a total of 110 Covid cases in Jharkhand is the only district to fall under red zone in the state. Two out of the three deaths due to infection have taken place in Ranchi so far while one patient died in Bokaro.

The Hindpiri locality in Ranchi is worst affected by the virus. This hotspot area is being manned by the CRPF personnel. A Malaysian woman was the first to test positive for the virus in a mosque in Hindpiri in March end.Subsequently the count of the infected persons multiplied in the locality.

The officer said that if any district under the orange zone would not report any COVID-19 positive case for 21 straight days then that district would be bracketed in the green zone under the central guidelines. In all, 33 containment zones are marked in the state with Ranchi having 15 of them and lockdown rules are being strictly enforced with no person from the areas are being permitted to leave or enter, he said.

Kulkarni said that the state has an adequate number of face masks and PPE kits and the protective gears were made available to every district in adequate numbers. In all, four COVID-19 test centres are functioning in the state. Laboratory in three (government-run) hospitals in the state will soon be readied,he said.

He added that efforts were on to get ICMRs permission for testing facilities in private centres where desirable people could test there. Kulkarni said till date, there are 84 active cases and the death rate in the state is 2.8 per cent.

A total of 206 beds with ventilators are in the state, he added..

