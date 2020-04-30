With 313 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, count hits 4,395
A total of 313 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Gujarat on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 4,395 in the State, said the Health Department.ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:29 IST
A total of 313 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Gujarat on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 4,395 in the State, said the Health Department. According to the daily health bulletin issued by the State, the total number of cases include 613 cured/discharged and 214 deaths.
"313 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of cases to 4,395 in the State including 613 cured/discharged and 214 deaths," stated the Health Department. With 1,823 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 67 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 33,610, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)
