Youth killed, another injured in Pak shelling in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:46 IST
A youth was killed and another injured when the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire and resorted to mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, an official said. "About 7 pm today, the Pakistan Army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector," he said.

He said Indian troops retaliated to the shelling, which led to an exchange of fire. Eighteen-year-old Gulfraz Ahmed was killed and another youth was injured when shells hit their Tain hamlet in Mankote sector, the police official told PTI.

The injured youth was rushed to a nearby hospital, he added. This is the 24th consecutive day of shelling and firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir over a month.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Pakistan Army targeted Qasba, Kirni, Shapur and Mankote sectors of Poonch. Fear has heightened among villagers along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch and Kupwara since four civilians have been killed and several injured in shelling by the Pakistan Army this month.

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violation along the International Border (IB) as well as the LoC between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had said in March..

