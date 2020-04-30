Rajnath Singh takes stock of armed forces' preparedness in dealing with COVID-19

Rajnath Singh takes stock of armed forces' preparedness in dealing with COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:02 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the top military brass of the country on Thursday to take stock of the overall preparedness of the armed forces in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, officials said
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Indian Air Force's Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane were present at the meeting, they said. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence were also present at the meeting, the officials noted. The defence minister is learnt to have enquired the top military brass about their preparedness to deal with the pandemic and measures taken to protect the armed forces personnel against the respiratory disease.
