Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh takes stock of armed forces' preparedness in dealing with COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:02 IST
Rajnath Singh takes stock of armed forces' preparedness in dealing with COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the top military brass of the country on Thursday to take stock of the overall preparedness of the armed forces in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, officials said

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Indian Air Force's Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane were present at the meeting, they said. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence were also present at the meeting, the officials noted. The defence minister is learnt to have enquired the top military brass about their preparedness to deal with the pandemic and measures taken to protect the armed forces personnel against the respiratory disease.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Oprah, Julia Roberts lead 'Call to Unite' 24-hour global livestream

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra and former U.S. President George W. Bush are among some 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic. The Call...

Taxpayers' money should not be used to subsidise fossil fuels amid COVID-19 recovery: UN chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the taxpayers money should not be used to subsidize fossil fuels or bail out carbon-intensive industries, stressing that revitalization from the COVID-19 pandemic should accelerate decarboniza...

Canada's coronavirus curve is flat, worrying trends emerging - top medical officer

Canadas coronavirus curve is flat but some worrying trends are emerging, particularly outbreaks in vulnerable indigenous communities, the countrys top medical officer said on Thursday.The daily death toll in Canada has risen by 10 or more o...

Suresh K Reddy is India's new ambassador to Brazil

Suresh K Reddy has been appointed Indias next ambassador to Brazil, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.The diplomat is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the ministry. An IFS officer of 1991 batch, Reddy is expec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020