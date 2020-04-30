3 more COVID-19 deaths, 146 new cases in Rajasthan

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 58 in Rajasthan with three fatalities on Thursday, while the number of cases climbed to 2,584 after 146 more people tested positive for the disease in the state, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said of the three deaths, two occurred in Jaipur and one in Chittorgarh.

Jaipur alone has reported 32 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 146 new cases, including 97 in Jodhpur and 29 in Jaipur, have been reported. Four infections were detected in Ajmer, five in Kota, three in Chittorgarh, two each in Tonk and Banswara and Alwar, and a case each in Baran and Dholpur districts, the health department official said.

The state now has 2,584 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), out of which 618 have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,633 active cases in the state at present, Singh said. Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases with 907 infections, followed by 510 in Jodhpur.

The COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran, who have been put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.