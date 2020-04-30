Left Menu
14 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 142

As many as 14 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Odisha on Thursday, taking the state tally to 142.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:31 IST
14 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 142
Representative image.

As many as 14 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Odisha on Thursday, taking the state tally to 142. "14 new coronavirus cases have been reported from Odisha on Thursday, with this the total number of Covid-19 cases in the State have reached at 142," said State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As per the State health department, there are 102 active COVID-19 cases including 39 cured/recovered and one death from 14 districts of the State. Out of 14 infected districts, Jajpur district has highest 35 number of active cases in the state, while Khurdha and Balasore on the second position with 19 active cases each. (ANI)

