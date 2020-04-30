Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,104 detained in Manipur for violating lockdown, curfew

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:45 IST
1,104 detained in Manipur for violating lockdown, curfew

Police detained 1,104 personsalong with 842 vehicles on Thursday in Manipur for violatingthe curfew and defying the lockdown, a senior officer said

The curfew violators were produced before themagistrates concerned and were fined totalling to Rs 1,22,490under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, saidAdditional Director General of Police (law and order) L Kailun Police warned of strict action against those violatingthe curfew and the lockdown.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 case tally crosses 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad; 12 die

The COVID-19 tally crossed the 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad on Thursday with the detection of 249 new cases, while the death toll rose to 149, health department officials said. With the addition of 249 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronav...

Moody's cuts DP World rating, sees growing link to Dubai's credit quality

Rating agency Moodys on Thursday downgraded the credit rating of Dubai port operator DP World by two notches to Baa3, the lowest investment grade because of rising debt. Many investors view the ratings of government-related entities in Duba...

UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was now past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and promised to set out a lockdown exit strategy next week, despite rising deaths and criticism of his governments response.Holding his first news c...

Police surrendered before 'lungi bahini'; WB now hub of anti-nationals: BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress government of turning West Bengal into a hub of anti-nationals and claimed that it has lost the moral right to continue in power after police surrendered before a group of people wearing lu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020