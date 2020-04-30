1,104 detained in Manipur for violating lockdown, curfew

Police detained 1,104 personsalong with 842 vehicles on Thursday in Manipur for violatingthe curfew and defying the lockdown, a senior officer said

The curfew violators were produced before themagistrates concerned and were fined totalling to Rs 1,22,490under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, saidAdditional Director General of Police (law and order) L Kailun Police warned of strict action against those violatingthe curfew and the lockdown.