COVID-19 lockdown: Gehlot demands special trains to ferry stranded migrants

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:51 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday insisted that special trains be run to ferry migrants, who are stranded across the country due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, to their home states. His remark comes after the Centre's orders regarding the movement of migrant labourers amid the lockdown. Gehlot said that migrants from Rajasthan are stuck in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, and these special trains were needed to ferry them back to their state.

"The Centre should arrange for special trains for migrant labourers who are stranded in different states. The railways should release a schedule of the trains," Gehlot said. "I am hopeful that the Centre would take a decision on it soon," he told PTI.

Special trains will facilitate the migrants to travel long distances to reach their homes, the chief minister said. “I have been raising the issue of migrant labourers and took up the matter in a video conference with the prime minister," he said. On Wednesday also, the chief minister had demanded from the Centre that special trains be started for migrants.

"It is a welcome step (Centre’s order) but until the government of India allows the Indian Railway to operate - practically it will not be possible to facilitate smooth and hassle-free transport to their home," Gehlot had said. "I strongly request that the railways must be allowed to function destination to destination," he had said.

Rajasthan has got registered more than six lakh migrants of the state from across the country including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam and North East..

