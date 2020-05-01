Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot asks officials to make arrangements for return of migrants

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 00:14 IST
Gehlot asks officials to make arrangements for return of migrants

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said he was in touch with Railways to ferry migrants to the state and asked district collectors to ready quarantine centres for them. He directed officials to make arrangements for transportation, quarantine and other facilities for the migrants who would return to the state.

In a video-conference with senior officials late Thursday night, the chief minister reviewed preparations for safe movement of the migrants. Gehlot directed district collectors to prepare a route chart in coordination with the Railways so that labourers and other migrants could reach their destination without any problem, an official statement said.

Rajasthan has got registered nearly 10 lakh migrants. Of them, 70 per cent are those who want to return to Rajasthan and rest 30 per cent are the migrants of other states. Prior to the video-conference with the collectors, the chief minister said that arrangement of special trains for ferrying migrants stuck in other states was "very much required". He and hoped that the Centre would soon take a positive decision on the matter.

"The Centre should arrange special trains for migrant labourers who are stranded in different states. The Railways should release schedule of the trains as soon as possible," Gehlot told PTI before the meeting. "I have been consistently demanding that the Centre operate special trains for migrants who are stuck in various states," he said.

The chief minister asked the officers to prepare short-term and long-term strategies to fight COVID-19. Gehlot said efforts should be made to revive economic activities while containing the spread of coronavirus. "Along with lockdown, it is equally important to run economic activities. If all activities are shut for a long period, it will create a financial crisis and that will make fight against corona more difficult," he said.

Health minister Raghu Sharma informed that the state's capacity to test samples has increased to 9,100 per day which will further enhanced to 10,000 testings per day. Chief Secretary D B Gupta, ACS (Home) Rajeeva Swarup, ACS (Industry) Subodh Agrawal and other senior officials were present in the meeting PTI AG SDA DPB DPB

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 1,031,659 coronavirus cases, 60,057 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday reported 1,031,659 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 26,512 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,552 to 60,057.The CDC reporte...

Newly recovered UK leader Johnson joins applause for COVID carers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in a round of applause across the United Kingdom on Thursday to thank hospital staff and care workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis. The applause has become an emotional weekly ritual in Bri...

Bank of America has 256,000 loan applications ready for SBA

Bank of America Corp said on Thursday it has 256,000 loan applications ready to be processed by the Small Business Administration, a U.S. government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, as part of the Paycheck...

Trump fires new volley in war of words with Biden over China

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign plans to roll out a new advertisement targeting Democratic opponent Joe Bidens record on China in must-win states for Novembers election, doubling down on a tough-on-China argument that helped hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020