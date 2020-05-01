3,000 more labourers brought back from other states: J-K admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday brought back its 3,000 labourers stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown, official said. Over 20,000 migrants of the union territory have been brought back during the lockdown period, he said.

"3000 more labourers evacuated from neighbouring states. Total count more than 11000", Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti department, Ajeet Sahu said in a tweet here. He said "an appeal everyone (is) to wait for clearance for systematic evacuation rather than rushing. We will reach to everyone. Donot rush do not panic".

