33 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2,617
33 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,617, said the state Health Department.ANI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 10:21 IST
33 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,617, said the state Health Department.
There have also been 61 deaths due to the infection in the state, the Health Department said.
Out of the total COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 913 are from Jaipur, 511 from Jodhpur, 204 from Kota, and 161 from Ajmer among others.
ALSO READ
25 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan
25 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 1101
COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers from Rajasthan try to leave TN on motorcycles, stopped by police
BJP leaders demoralising medical staff by making political statements: Rajasthan health minister
COVID-19: 2 held for spitting, defying lockdown orders in Rajasthan's Bharatpur