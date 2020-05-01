33 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2,617

33 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,617, said the state Health Department.

There have also been 61 deaths due to the infection in the state, the Health Department said.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 913 are from Jaipur, 511 from Jodhpur, 204 from Kota, and 161 from Ajmer among others.