Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $200K grant to help Tonga assist Cyclone Harold recovery

The Category 4 cyclone-hit Tonga on 9 April, with sustained winds of more than 150 kilometres per hour affecting the country’s east and southeast and extensive flooding affecting the main island of Tongatapu and the ‘Eua group of islands.

ADB | Nuku’Alofa | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:26 IST
ADB approves $200K grant to help Tonga assist Cyclone Harold recovery
“Tropical Cyclone Harold destroyed livelihoods and vital infrastructure in Tonga and other Pacific countries,” said ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved a $200,000 (460,000 pa'anga) grant to the Government of Tonga to help restore life-sustaining services following the damage from Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Category 4 cyclone-hit Tonga on 9 April, with sustained winds of more than 150 kilometres per hour affecting the country's east and southeast and extensive flooding affecting the main island of Tongatapu and the 'Eua group of islands.

"Tropical Cyclone Harold destroyed livelihoods and vital infrastructure in Tonga and other Pacific countries," said ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez. "This grant will assist early recovery and relief efforts, and ADB stands ready to help support Tonga build back better in the wake of the cyclone."

Strong tides, heavy winds, and flooding from the cyclone devastated homes and businesses along with Tonga's coastal areas. National assessments estimate almost 8,000 people—about 1,400 households on Tongatapu and 'Eua—were severely impacted and are in need of urgent help.

Heavy damage was also inflicted on public infrastructure, particularly wharves, coastal roads, and power supplies. The impact on food security and livelihoods—as a result of damage to household food stores, root crops, and fruit trees—has also been significant.

This is ADB's third grant to the Pacific to help the region recover from the effects of Tropical Cyclone Harold after Fiji received $400,000 and Vanuatu received $1 million in late April.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

WTC GIFT City resumes the construction work

Gandhinagar Gujarat India, May 1 ANINewsVoir Following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, WTC GIFT City has resumed its construction work recently. Even with a limited number of workers, the globally renowned brand WTC G...

FOCUS-As meat plant infections rise, Canada lets packers choose when to close

In Cargill Incs High River, Alberta plant, supplier of more than one-third of Canadas beef, 391 workers were sick with coronavirus when the company suspended operations, according to provincial health officials.But Maple Leaf Foods decided ...

Overnight closure of New York subways may presage bigger changes

New York Citys subway, the ear-splitting, nerve-jangling system that New Yorkers and tourists alike love to hate, is taking the unprecedented step of halting overnight service in order to clean train cars, a likely prelude to bigger changes...

EXCLUSIVE-Too risky to come home, crew of 'clean' U.S. warship in coronavirus limbo

On any given day, the U.S. aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman can be found off the Atlantic coast of the United States, probably somewhere between Virginia and Florida. Its crew would love to come home to their families. But they cant. Theyre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020