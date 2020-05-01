Travel between provinces to be allowed during 1-7 May to relax lockdown rules

As South Africans woke up to partially relaxed COVID-19 lockdown regulations, those who wish to travel between provinces will be allowed to do so between 1 and 7 May.

The once-off movement of persons comes as thousands of categorised employees began returning to work on Friday.

This comes after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma this week shifted the lockdown from level 5 to level 4.

South Africa has been on lockdown since 27 March. Announcing the lockdown last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the lockdown, which has had a negative impact on the country's economy, was for the government to adequately address and reduce the spread of the infectious virus.

Regulation 16 (5), relating to the movement of people, any person who was not at their place of residence, or work before the lockdown period and who could not travel between provinces, metropolitan and district areas during the lockdown, will be permitted, on a once-off basis, to return to their places of residence or work and will be required to stay in such place until the end of Alert Level 4.

The Ministry in the statement said persons who wish to make use of the provision are permitted to do so during the period 1 May 2020 to 7 May 2020.

"For this purpose, there will be no need for people to obtain and produce a permit in order to cross-provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries," said the Ministry.

The security structures will, however, put measures in place to ensure those who make use of the window will do so once-off, and one-way only.

The Minister in the statement urged all South Africans to recognise the unprecedented crisis facing the country due to COVID-19 and to use the opportunity provided for once-off travel responsibly by still adhering to the lockdown regulations.

"The Minister has also urged South Africans to unite and work together to defeat this pandemic," said the Ministry.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)