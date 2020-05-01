C'garh: Rly health dept official caught for bribery by ACB

A 54-year-old railway official was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in Raipur in Chhattisgarh from a contractor, an official said on Friday. Chief Health Officer Subhashish Sarkar, posted in Raipur railway division, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from a sanitation contractor, SP (ACB) Manish Sharma said.

"Sarkar demanded Rs 1.2 lakh in three installments. The ACB laid a trap on Thursday and caught Sarkar accepting Rs 30,000. He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act," he added.