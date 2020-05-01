60 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1,463
Sixty more COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1463, the state health department said on Friday.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:17 IST
Sixty more COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1463, the state health department said on Friday.
According to official data, at least 33 coronavirus patients have died in the state so far.
Out of the 60 cases, 25 were reported from Kurnool district while 19 from Guntur, six from Anantapur, and two each from West Godavari and Visakhapatnam. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- Anantapur
- Kurnool district
- Guntur
- West Godavari
- Visakhapatnam
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh govt seeking to double the number of COVID-19 tests conducted per day
9 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 534
Two recover from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, receive warm send-off from medical staff
38 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 572
38 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 572