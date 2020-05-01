Left Menu
54-year-old man commits suicide in Gurugram

A 54-year-old man committed suicide here after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, police said.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 54-year-old man committed suicide here after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, police said. The incident was reported from Gurugram's Acharya Puri.

"The man committed suicide on Thursday night by hanging. No suicide note was found from the site," a Gurugram Police release said. The police said they were investigating the reasons for suicide and it would be ascertained before post-mortem if the person was infected by COVID-19. (ANI)

