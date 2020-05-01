Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh won't open borders till COVID-19 situation normalises: Baghel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:36 IST
Chhattisgarh won't open borders till COVID-19 situation normalises: Baghel

With the second spell of the nationwide lockdown scheduled to end on May 3, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Friday said the state's boundaries will not be opened up till the COVID-19 pandemic situation normalises. Indicating continued restrictions in the Congress-ruled state, he said he preferred gradual relaxation of lockdown norms and state governments should be given the right to decide which districts to open depending on the local disease burden and containment efforts.

"The state boundaries will remain shut even after May 3. Chhattisgarh will not open its borders till the COVID-19 situation improves and normalises," Baghel told PTI in an interview. "After all, state governments also have responsibilities towards their people. They have been elected by the people," he said.

Another Congress-ruled state of Punjab has already announced continuation of the lockdown for two more weeks beyond May 3. Baghel, however, said goods carriers will be allowed to operate along inter-state routes to ensure a smooth supply chain.

On the issue of stranded migrants, the Chhattisgarh chief minister said the Centre must run point-to-point trains to bring the labourers back home as it is difficult to deploy buses to ferry all of them from long distances. He said the state has 1.5 to 2 lakh migrant labourers stranded across different states and they cannot be brought back through buses alone.

"The central government should deploy sanitised point-to-point trains for their safe return," he said. Baghel admitted that there were dangers involved in the return of migrants amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, but asked, "can we allow our own people to remain away from their homes for months".

He also said allowing migrants to walk miles without food, water and safety was a "worrisome and a wrong practice". He said the question was how can people be brought back safely, and noted that in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala alone there were thousands of Chhattisgarh migrants waiting to return home.

Baghel said he has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to allow running special point-to-point trains to bring them back. "There has been no assurance in this regard so far," he added..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Biden denies former staffer's sexual assault allegation

Joe Biden denied a former Senate staffers allegation of sexual assault on Friday, saying the accusation isnt true. This never happened, Biden saidIts the presumptive Democratic nominees first public comment on an accusation of sexual assaul...

Don't use coronavirus pandemic as political opportunity: BJP to Cong

The BJP asked the Congress on Friday not to use the coronavirus pandemic as a political opportunity as it expressed shock at the opposition party criticising the Union Home Ministry guidelines on inter-state movement of workers. Rather than...

J-K CAT bench to hear service matters of employees of central govt, J-K and Ladakh: Centre

The Central Administrative Tribunals Jammu and Kashmir bench will hear service-related matters of employees of the central government and union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the Personnel Ministry said on Friday. The ministr...

4 more COVID-19 deaths in Pune district, death toll rises to 99

Four more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Pune district on Friday, said District Health officials. With 4 more COVID-19 deaths in Pune district today, the death toll here had spiked to 99, the officials said in a statement.Till n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020