Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil rises towards $27 as OPEC+ begins record cut

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:46 IST
Oil rises towards $27 as OPEC+ begins record cut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Oil rose towards $27 a barrel on Friday as OPEC and its allies began a record output cut to tackle a supply glut weighing on the market due to the coronavirus crisis. The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, has sunk by almost 60 percent in 2020 and reached a 21-year low last month as the coronavirus pandemic squeezed demand and OPEC and other producers pumped at will before reaching a new supply cut deal which began on Friday.

Brent for July rose 37 cents, or 1.4%, to $26.85 by 1205 GMT. U.S. crude for June added 83 cents, or 4.4%, to $19.67. Both benchmarks rallied sharply on Thursday. Brent rose 12% and U.S. crude gained 25%. Output cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia, and other producers, known as OPEC+, began on Friday. Even so, there are doubts the reduction, the largest ever agreed, will be enough.

"The production cuts are finally kicking in," said Craig Erlam, an analyst at brokerage OANDA. "Prices are still extremely low though and the next two weeks will likely see extreme volatility return." Demand is unlikely to recover rapidly, analysts said, offsetting producer efforts and these may in any case not be enough to bolster the market.

"The demand recovery will be a muted affair," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "What is more, OPEC+ curbs which take effect today will be no panacea for the hefty supply imbalance." A Reuters survey on Thursday showed that in advance of the new output cut, OPEC sharply raised output to the highest since March 2019, adding to excess supply on the market.

And underlining the difficulties some producers will face in meeting their commitments, Iraq will struggle to meet its quota of cutting output by nearly a quarter, industry sources said. Iraq is OPEC's second-largest producer. Also supporting prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said that crude inventories rose by 9 million barrels last week, less than the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts had forecast.

"This is a second straight week of inventory and product demand figures suggesting a bottoming of the U.S. market," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp. (Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Kirsten Donovan)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Kiren Rijiju feels football needs to be developed at grassroots level

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that developing football at the grassroots level by organising local football leagues is the way forward to develop the sport in the country. The Sports Minister was ad...

AP setting up Rs 200 crore fund to help MSMEs

Amaravati, May 1 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government is creating a Rs 200 crore fund to help micro, small and medium enterprises, which contribute about eight per cent to the gross state domestic product, overcome the liquidity crisis caused ...

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar granted bail by court in money laundering case

Eds Adding details from court order New Delhi, May 1 PTI A Delhi Court Friday granted bail to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case related to receiving foreign funding illegally, saying that further custod...

Chevron turns a profit but warns of pain ahead

Chevron turned a profit in the first quarter. But the company warned its financial picture is likely to be depressed in the future because of reduced demand caused by the coronavirus. The San Ramon, California-based oil producer brought in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020