Bihar's COVID-19 tally increases to 466
As many as 16 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 466, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said on Friday.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:10 IST
As many as 16 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 466, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said on Friday.
As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 35,043, of which 8,889 have recovered/discharged.
So far, 1,147 people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Sanjay Kumar
- COVID
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
2 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state count reaches 72
Won't spare anyone who will attack frontline workers, warns Bihar DGP
COVID-19 lockdown: Bihar intensifies outreach programme for stranded migrants in other states
4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total rises to 74
4 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar in last 24 hours, count hits 74