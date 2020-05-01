65 workers from Rajasthan sent in buses from Andhra's Anantapur district
Anantapur district authorities have started sending back or shifting migrant labourers, tourists and students who got stuck in the state due to lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus.ANI | Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:35 IST
Anantapur district authorities have started sending back or shifting migrant labourers, tourists and students who got stuck in the state due to lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. On Friday, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu sent two buses for 65 residents of Rajasthan to reach their places.
"All the people of the district who are stranded in other states will also be brought in accordance with the orders of central and state governments," he said. Apart from the batch of 65 persons, 36 more residents of Rajasthan were sent from Kadiri town and 10 from Gutty town. Besides, 28 persons belonging to Prakasam district were also shifted.
People who are being shifted are being provided a medical certificate, travel permission certificate, masks, and a pair of gloves. The collector said the food arrangement is being made for the migrant labourers according to orders of the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Andhra
- YS Jaganmohan Reddy
- Prakasam
ALSO READ
25 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan
25 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 1101
COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers from Rajasthan try to leave TN on motorcycles, stopped by police
BJP leaders demoralising medical staff by making political statements: Rajasthan health minister
COVID-19: 2 held for spitting, defying lockdown orders in Rajasthan's Bharatpur