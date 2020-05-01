Lockdown: Man cycling from Maha to reach UP home dies in MP

A 50-year-old man died in Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh after cycling over 390 kilometres to get home from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra to Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, those accompanying him said on Friday. Tabarat Mansoori had gone to Bhiwandi looking for work but could not find any due to the lockdown imposed for the coronavirus outbreak, they said.

"He died on Thursday near Sendhwa in Barwani possibly due to fatigue and heart attack. A group of 11 people, including Mansoori and I, had left on our cycles from Bhiwandi on April 25 to get to Maharajganj in UP 1600 kilometres away," said Ramesh Pawar. "We have registered a case and are waiting for the post mortem report. Those accompanying Mansoori wanted to take his body to Maharajganj which we could not allow as such movement across state borders during lockdown is not allowed.

He was buried here," said Sendhwa Rural police station in charge VS Parihar..