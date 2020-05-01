Left Menu
Development News Edition

NMPT, KIOCL extend help to needy during lockdown

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:24 IST
NMPT, KIOCL extend help to needy during lockdown

The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) has extended a helping hand to daily wage labourers working for the Indian Coast Guard here by providing relief materials during the lockdown period. Coast Guard commander DIG S B Venkatesh, a member of the CSR committee of NMPT, thanked the port trust chairman A V Ramana for the noble gesture.

Venkatesh said the officers and personnel of the ICG will contribute one day's basic pay from their monthly salary from March till September towards the PM-CARES Fund. The public sector iron ore company KIOCL Limited contributed Rs 10.10 crore to the PM-Cares Fund as part of its corporate social responsibility and also one-day salary collectively by all the employees amounting to Rs 23.72 lakh, company chairman-cum-managing director M V Subba Rao said in a release here.

Besides this, the company deposited Rs 4.46 lakh to the Food Corporation India for procuring 200 quintals of rice for providing to migrant labourers in Dakshina Kannada district, on a request from the DK Deputy Commissioner. KIOCL also distributed personal protective equipment(PPE) to healthcare workers and sponsored grocery items to BPL card holders in the district.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Texas, Ohio join array of U.S. states reopening their economies

Texas and Ohio pushed ahead on Friday with a phased relaxation of restrictions that U.S. states put in place weeks ago to curb the coronavirus pandemic, as Georgia took another step toward a full restart by allowing all businesses to reopen...

AAP Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi tests positive for coronavirus

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Ravi said his brother has also tested positive for the disease.I am currently in-home quarantine. I am asymptomatic but I have tested po...

Treatment to out station patients denied at AIIMS: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL seeking free-of-cost medical treatment for over 100 out station patients at AIIMS which allegedly stopped treating them after COVID-19 outbreak. The pl...

Here are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Friday issued an order, extending lockdown for two more weeks from May 4 and also detailed about activities, which would be prohibited in the Red Zones during this period.In the Red Zones, outside the con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020