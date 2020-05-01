NMPT, KIOCL extend help to needy during lockdown

The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) has extended a helping hand to daily wage labourers working for the Indian Coast Guard here by providing relief materials during the lockdown period. Coast Guard commander DIG S B Venkatesh, a member of the CSR committee of NMPT, thanked the port trust chairman A V Ramana for the noble gesture.

Venkatesh said the officers and personnel of the ICG will contribute one day's basic pay from their monthly salary from March till September towards the PM-CARES Fund. The public sector iron ore company KIOCL Limited contributed Rs 10.10 crore to the PM-Cares Fund as part of its corporate social responsibility and also one-day salary collectively by all the employees amounting to Rs 23.72 lakh, company chairman-cum-managing director M V Subba Rao said in a release here.

Besides this, the company deposited Rs 4.46 lakh to the Food Corporation India for procuring 200 quintals of rice for providing to migrant labourers in Dakshina Kannada district, on a request from the DK Deputy Commissioner. KIOCL also distributed personal protective equipment(PPE) to healthcare workers and sponsored grocery items to BPL card holders in the district.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI