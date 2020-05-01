Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab alleges Maha govt's negligence after several Nanded returnees test positive

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Friday alleged negligence on part of Maharashtra government after several pilgrims who returned from Nanded in the state tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:55 IST
Punjab alleges Maha govt's negligence after several Nanded returnees test positive
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Friday alleged negligence on part of Maharashtra government after several pilgrims who returned from Nanded in the state tested positive for COVID-19. "They were under the Maharashtra government's observation. It was their duty to implement the Central government's guidelines. Their samplings and testing should have been done there. Had they told us it was not being done, we would have sent teams for the same," Singh told ANI here.

As many as 76 people, who had returned from Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded, have tested positive for COVID-19. Around 300 Nanded returnees have been tested so far. Singh said that the teams would have been able to test the pilgrims and segregate them on the basis of the results to prevent further spread.

"We would have brought them here in separate buses and kept the people who tested positive in isolation and the others in quarantine. We are now testing all the pilgrims. We will be able to control this situation within a few days," Singh said. "We have not allowed anyone to go home. Those who came to Tarn Taran directly had come after crossing five to six states. They were not stopped on any border. After they entered Punjab, our government traced them," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Texas, Ohio join array of U.S. states reopening their economies

Texas and Ohio pushed ahead on Friday with a phased relaxation of restrictions that U.S. states put in place weeks ago to curb the coronavirus pandemic, as Georgia took another step toward a full restart by allowing all businesses to reopen...

AAP Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi tests positive for coronavirus

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Ravi said his brother has also tested positive for the disease.I am currently in-home quarantine. I am asymptomatic but I have tested po...

Treatment to out station patients denied at AIIMS: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL seeking free-of-cost medical treatment for over 100 out station patients at AIIMS which allegedly stopped treating them after COVID-19 outbreak. The pl...

Here are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Friday issued an order, extending lockdown for two more weeks from May 4 and also detailed about activities, which would be prohibited in the Red Zones during this period.In the Red Zones, outside the con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020