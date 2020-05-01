Left Menu
If necessary govt will fly stranded migrants back home: Soren

PTI | Rranchi | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:09 IST
With a special train carrying 1200 stranded natives on the way to Hatia from Telangana and another train all set to start for the state from Kota tonight, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said the government, if necessary, would help migrant workers even fly back home. "The government will reach out to all the pravasi mazdoor (migrant workers) to bring them back by busses, small vehicles, trains and if necessary, even by flight," Soren said, adding the state was eager to welcome them.

They have started coming back to the state and they will be welcomed and taken to their destinations, Soren told reporters after chairing a meeting of the ministerial sub- committee, appointed to monitor the lockdown situation and offer suggestions. The first batch of 1200 migrants are scheduled to arrive around 11 pm at Hatia railway station from Lingampally in Telangana, giving them relief of over one months hardship following the lockdown that was enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sanitized buses will take them to their respective destinations as per the guidelines enshrined in the Disaster Management Act. Another special train is all set to start journey from Kota to Hatia, on the outskirts of Ranchi, tonight.

Soren thanked the centre and Telangana government for their support. The Jharkhand chief minister has observed that there are around five lakh migrants from the state held up outside during the coronavirus-induced nationwide shutdown.

