105 more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab, total cases rise to 585

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:42 IST
Punjab continued to witness a steep rise in coronavirus cases as the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 585 on Friday after 105 more people, mostly pilgrims, tested positive for the virus. The state saw a jump of more than 100 confirmed coronavirus cases on the second consecutive day.

On Thursday too, 105 people tested positive for COVID-19. According to a medical bulletin, there are 457 active cases in the state.

Maximum coronavirus cases were reported from Amritsar with 48 people contracting the infection, the medical bulletin said. Sixteen were reported from Jalandhar, followed by fifteen from Ferozepur, thirteen from Ludhiana, six from Mohali, four from Fazilka and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala and Moga, it said.

Out of 105 fresh cases on Friday, 91 are pilgrims who returned to Punjab from Nanded in Maharashtra, a health official said. Over 3,500 pilgrims from Hazur Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra returned to Punjab in the last few days. As of now, a total of 197 Sikh devotees have tested positive for COVID-19, the official said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked people not to worry about the sudden spike in cases and said that most of the new cases were those coming from other states. The Punjab government has already ordered a 21-day quarantine for people coming from outside.

All 22 districts of the state now have COVID-19 cases. Jalandhar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally as it has so far reported 105 cases, followed by 92 from Mohali, according to the medical bulletin.

Ninety were reported from Amritsar, 76 from Ludhiana, 65 from Patiala, 25 from Pathankot, 23 from SBS Nagar, 17 from Ferozepur, 14 from Tarn Taran, 13 from Mansa, 12 from Kapurthala, 11 from Hoshiarpur, six each from Faridkot, Sangrur and Moga, five from Rupnagar, four each from Gurdaspur, Fazilka and Muktsar, three from Fatehgarh Sahib and two each from Barnala and Bathinda, the bulletin said. Of the total 585 COVID-19 cases, 20 have died while 108 patients have fully recovered, it said.

According to the bulletin, one coronavirus patient is critical and is on ventilator support. A total of 23,176 samples have been taken so far in the state. Out of these, 18,222 samples tested negative and reports of 4,369 samples are still awaited.

