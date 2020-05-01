Six new COVID19 positive cases in Kupwara's Gonipora

Six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gonipora, said Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara on Friday. "Six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gonipora. All 6 patients are contacts of an earlier positive case and are asymptomatic. Primary contacts being isolated for sampling tomorrow," said Garg.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 614 COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir including 216 recovered and 8 deaths. As many as 1,755 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 35,365, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

