Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh, total climbs to 88

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:03 IST
14 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh, total climbs to 88

Fourteen persons, including a two-year old boy tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 88 in the Union Territory. Apart from the two-year-old, the 14 new cases also include a three-and-a half year-old-boy, a five-year-old boy and nine-year-old-boy, according to a medical bulletin. Besides, a 67-year-old man and 36-year-old woman also tested positive for the virus.

Out of 14 new cases, twelve were reported from the Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area of the city and they were the family contacts of a COVID-19 positive patient, the bulletin said. A total of 1,252 samples have been tested in Chandigarh so far and of them, 1,131 tested negative while reports of 32 samples are awaited, as per bulletin.

As many as 18 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospital after they were cured. Meanwhile, the doctors of various medical institutions expressed apprehension regarding patients from outside coming to Chandigarh for emergency cases without prior COVID checking, a government statement said. Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore directed the Principal Secretary (Health) to prepare a list of such cases, so that the matter could be taken up with the neighbouring states and sorted out.

As of now, six affected pockets -- part of Bapu Dham Colony, sector 30-B, Kacchi Colony, Dhanas, part of Shastri Nagar, part of sector 38 and part of Sector 52, have been sealed in the city. Adviser Manoj Parida said a list of stranded people, who wanted to go out of Chandigarh is being prepared.

"Such people can register themselves on a website or can call on the toll-free number," he said, adding that the Deputy Commissioner has been advised to liberally give passes for inter-state movement of migrant workers and labourers since the Centre has now allowed such movement as per norms.  PTI CHS VSD TDS TDS.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Danish football league aims for May 29 restart

Denmark hopes to restart its top-flight football season on May 29 with regular coronavirus tests administered to all those involved, the Danish League said Friday. Weve always said it was crucial to finish the current season, but only if th...

'I've become a Balaram because of Chuni'

The multi-faced Chuni Goswami evoked a feeling of sporting jealousy in Tulsidas Balaram and brought him sleepless nights before he started to compete with him, run, score, win and celebrate with him. And, being spoken of in the same breath....

McDonald's to reopen 15 outlets in UK this month, fast food fans relieved

McDonalds Corp said it would reopen 15 restaurants in the United Kingdom this month, only for delivery, leaving some fast food fans cheering. The company said it would announce the locations of the restaurants next week, with plans to open ...

A Minute With: Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion

Even Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is finding it hard to get out of his pajamas these days.As much of the world shelters at home to prevent the spread ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020