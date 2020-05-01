14 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh, total climbs to 88

Fourteen persons, including a two-year old boy tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 88 in the Union Territory. Apart from the two-year-old, the 14 new cases also include a three-and-a half year-old-boy, a five-year-old boy and nine-year-old-boy, according to a medical bulletin. Besides, a 67-year-old man and 36-year-old woman also tested positive for the virus.

Out of 14 new cases, twelve were reported from the Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area of the city and they were the family contacts of a COVID-19 positive patient, the bulletin said. A total of 1,252 samples have been tested in Chandigarh so far and of them, 1,131 tested negative while reports of 32 samples are awaited, as per bulletin.

As many as 18 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospital after they were cured. Meanwhile, the doctors of various medical institutions expressed apprehension regarding patients from outside coming to Chandigarh for emergency cases without prior COVID checking, a government statement said. Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore directed the Principal Secretary (Health) to prepare a list of such cases, so that the matter could be taken up with the neighbouring states and sorted out.

As of now, six affected pockets -- part of Bapu Dham Colony, sector 30-B, Kacchi Colony, Dhanas, part of Shastri Nagar, part of sector 38 and part of Sector 52, have been sealed in the city. Adviser Manoj Parida said a list of stranded people, who wanted to go out of Chandigarh is being prepared.

"Such people can register themselves on a website or can call on the toll-free number," he said, adding that the Deputy Commissioner has been advised to liberally give passes for inter-state movement of migrant workers and labourers since the Centre has now allowed such movement as per norms. PTI CHS VSD TDS TDS.