Pune: Wind, rain damage mobile tower atop building, hoarding

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:04 IST
Untimely rains accompanied by gusty winds on Friday in Pune in Maharashtra dismantled a mobile transmission tower on top of a building while a hoarding fell to the ground near a hospital, officials said. While the mobile tower was erected atop a building in Mangalwar Peth, the hoarding fell near Sancheti Hospital on JM Road, blocking traffic for some time, an official said.

"Both incidents were attended to by Pune Municipal Corporation staff and the situation normalized," he said. Fire brigade officials said there were calls about trees getting uprooted due to the wind and rains.

