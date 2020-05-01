Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Death toll in UP rises to 42, cases climb to 2,328

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:12 IST
COVID-19: Death toll in UP rises to 42, cases climb to 2,328

Two more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, taking the death toll in the state to 42 and the number of cases climbed to 2,328 as 116 fresh infections were reported, a health department bulletin here said. The deaths were reported from Moradabad and Ghaziabad districts, it said.

Agra reported the highest number of fresh cases at 29, followed by 13 each in Firozabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, 12 in Kanpur and eight in Lucknow, among others, the bulletin said. So far, Agra has reported the maximum number of deaths due to coronavirus at 14, followed by seven in Moradabad, it said.

Five deaths have been reported in Meerut, four in Kanpur, two in Firozabad and one each in Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura, Shravasti and Ghaziabad, it added. According to the bulletin, a total of 2,328 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, have been reported from 63 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

There are 1,632 active cases in the state. As many as 654 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, it said. Of the total cases reported in the state, 1,117 are linked to those who attended a Tabhligi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March and their contacts.

Thousands of people had participated in the event and then travelled to various parts of the country, with many of them carrying the virus. Earlier in the day, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said Uttar Pradesh has started pool testing, becoming the first state in the country to do so.

Stressing that there is no need for people to panic, he said those who got themselves tested and sought medical help at an early stage have responded well to treatment and recovered. "Problems have occurred with cases which have been reported at an advanced stage," he said, appealing to people to report to authorities as soon as they notice coronavirus symptoms.

Prasad said now the daily growth rate of coronavirus infections in the state is 3 to 6 per cent. He said the death rate in the state is also much lower than other states in terms of per 10 lakh population.

The officer said so far, 550 hospitals have been allowed to resume emergency services. A list of these hospitals will be publicised soon. At present, more than 18,000 isolation beds and over 22,000 quarantine beds are available in the state, Prasad said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus quarantine in Syria's northwest looks to shield most vulnerable

At a quarantine centre in war-torn northern Syria, doctors near the Turkish frontier are providing a first line of defence to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading to one of the worlds most vulnerable populations.The centre was set up ...

Britain's testing levels have not influenced lockdown - adviser

Britains coronavirus lockdown has not been affected by how many tests it has been able to conduct, British government testing adviser John Newton said on Friday.Back in March, the country moved into lockdown because the virus was circulatin...

India ramps up production of COVID-19 protective gears, medical equipment

India has ramped up production of COVID-19 protective gears and medical equipment, giving a boost to its fight against novel coronavirus and reducing dependency on foreign countries for these items which are in high demand globally due to t...

Delhi govt asks police, district authorities to ensure no unlawful assembly of people

The Delhi government on Friday directed police and disaster management authorities to ensure there is no unlawful assembly and movement of people in the national capital following intelligence inputs that certain anti-social elements may tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020