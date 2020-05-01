Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nanded gurdwara closed, 91 more Punjab pilgrims test positive

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:13 IST
Nanded gurdwara closed, 91 more Punjab pilgrims test positive

Local authorities sealed Nanded’s Hazur Sahib gurdwara on Friday, hours before Punjab reported that 91 more people who returned from the shrine in Maharashtra had tested positive for coronavirus. So far, 197 pilgrims out of the 3,500 brought back from the Maharashtra gurdwara, among the holiest sites in Sikhism, have contracted the infection, according to authorities in Punjab.

The returning pilgrims formed the bulk of 105 fresh cases reported in Punjab on Friday. The 197 Nanded pilgrims are a third of the 585 confirmed coronavirus cases reported so far in Punjab. Taking into account the 20 deaths and people who have recovered, they represent about 40 per cent of the “active cases” in the state.

In neighbouring Haryana, 18 Nanded pilgrims are in quarantine, officials said. About 4,000 pilgrims from Punjab had remained stranded for about a month at Hazur Sahib gurdwara in Nanded due to the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Gurdwara Langar Sahib on the same premises, which serves food to all visitors, has also been closed, officials said in Nanded. "District and civic officials reached the gurdwara in the morning on Friday and directed that it be closed and the langar service be stopped," gurdwara superintendent Gurvinder Singh Wadhwa said.

The pilgrims heading back to Punjab had made halts at Indore, one of the country's worst coronavirus-affected cities, Bhilwara and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, and Bhatinda, according to gurdwara functionaries. Baba Balwinder Singh of Langar Sahib said there are still about 175 people from different states in the complex.

In Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal asked Amarinder Singh to apologise to the Sikh community for “mismanaging” the repatriation of pilgrims from Nanded. SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded that Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu should be sacked for "failing" to ensure the pilgrims’ safety.

In a video clip, Akal Takht jathedar Harpreet Singh on Friday claimed there was a conspiracy to “malign” the Sikhs just as the Muslims were after the Tablighi Jamaat episode. The reference by the Amritsar-based jathedar was to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March. Hundreds of people who participated and then returned to their homes across the country had tested positive.

“It is being propagated as if Takht Sri Hazur Sahib was the home to coronavirus and these people carried it with them to Punjab,” he alleged. “It is a very big conspiracy,” the jathedar said.

Harpreet Singh said there were complaints about the quarantine arrangements made for them and urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to set things right. “A video surfaced in Amritsar where some women are complaining that they are not getting water to drink. Some are being kept in 'deras' which is against their sentiments. It appears to be the irresponsibility on the part of the government,” he said.

He said the state government should have contacted the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for arranging the stay and meals for the quarantined pilgrims. Amarinder Singh has asked people not to be worried about the sudden spike in cases, saying most of the new cases are people coming from other states.

The state government had already ordered a 21-day quarantine for people coming from outside..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus quarantine in Syria's northwest looks to shield most vulnerable

At a quarantine centre in war-torn northern Syria, doctors near the Turkish frontier are providing a first line of defence to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading to one of the worlds most vulnerable populations.The centre was set up ...

Britain's testing levels have not influenced lockdown - adviser

Britains coronavirus lockdown has not been affected by how many tests it has been able to conduct, British government testing adviser John Newton said on Friday.Back in March, the country moved into lockdown because the virus was circulatin...

India ramps up production of COVID-19 protective gears, medical equipment

India has ramped up production of COVID-19 protective gears and medical equipment, giving a boost to its fight against novel coronavirus and reducing dependency on foreign countries for these items which are in high demand globally due to t...

Delhi govt asks police, district authorities to ensure no unlawful assembly of people

The Delhi government on Friday directed police and disaster management authorities to ensure there is no unlawful assembly and movement of people in the national capital following intelligence inputs that certain anti-social elements may tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020