Left Menu
Development News Edition

Permitted and prohibited activities during lockdown after May 4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:39 IST
Permitted and prohibited activities during lockdown after May 4

The Union Home Ministry on Friday issued detailed guidelines, specifying activities allowed in the three zones --  Red, Orange and Green -- apart from what is permitted and not allowed country-wide. Prohibited activities throughout the country, irrespective of the zone:   * Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training and coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants.

* Places of large public gatherings such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc; social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings and religious places or places of worship for public. * Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.   * In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Activities allowed: * Movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs. * Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in red, orange and green zones, with social distancing norms and other safety precautions. However, these will not be permitted within the containment zones.

* All goods traffic is to be permitted and no state or Union Territory shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. Red zone: * In these zones, outside the containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country.   * These are plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws, running of taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas and saloons.

* Certain other activities have been allowed in the Red zones with restrictions.  * Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.  * Shops in urban areas, for non-essential goods, are not allowed in malls, markets and market complexes.   * However, all standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential. * Industrial establishments in urban areas, like Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted.  * Private offices can operate with upto 33 per cent strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.  Orange zone: * In addition to activities permitted in Red zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only.  * Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

Green zone:   * All activities are permitted except the limited number of activities which are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone.  * However buses can operate with upto 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50 per cent capacity..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Will bring back one lakh labourers by trains: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday that one lakh labourers from the state stuck in various parts of the country will be brought back by special trains. Railways are running a special train from Nashik in...

Coronavirus quarantine in Syria's northwest looks to shield most vulnerable

At a quarantine centre in war-torn northern Syria, doctors near the Turkish frontier are providing a first line of defence to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading to one of the worlds most vulnerable populations.The centre was set up ...

Britain's testing levels have not influenced lockdown - adviser

Britains coronavirus lockdown has not been affected by how many tests it has been able to conduct, British government testing adviser John Newton said on Friday.Back in March, the country moved into lockdown because the virus was circulatin...

India ramps up production of COVID-19 protective gears, medical equipment

India has ramped up production of COVID-19 protective gears and medical equipment, giving a boost to its fight against novel coronavirus and reducing dependency on foreign countries for these items which are in high demand globally due to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020