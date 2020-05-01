Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha allows home quarantine for urban returnees

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:29 IST
Odisha allows home quarantine for urban returnees

As a large number of stranded people are set to return to Odisha following the Centre facilitating their movement by trains and buses, the state government on Friday decided to allow home quarantine for returnees who live in urban pockets and, in specific cases, in rural areas after stamping on their hands. Chief Secrtetary A K Tripathy said quarantine for 14 days is a must for every one returning to the state.

Though the Odisha government has readied 2.60 lakh beds in quarantine centres in gram panchayat levels, it has decided to allow all returnees in urban areas to remain quarantined at their homes or hotels, he said. In rural areas, the government will allow home quarantine in specific cases like pregnant women, lactating mothers, physically challenged persons and third genders.

However, all the returnees will remain under surveillance of the health department personnel who will record their conditions on a daily basis, the chief secretary said. Like earlier occasions, Tripathy said, a notice showing the end of quarantine period of the returnees will be pasted on their houses and local panchayat and urban local body representative will keep a watch on their movement.

The government will take legal action against those violating the home quarantine norms, the chief secretary said. He said no bus or train can take passengers to the state without obtaining permission from the Odisha government.

For those coming by road, the government has fixed 11 border check points through which they can enter the state. "We have set up camp offices at these points where the pre-registration details of the returnees will be verified," he said.

The people who have not registered with the government portal will be allowed to register at the entry point camps. During entry into the state, all the returnees will be stamped with indelible ink on their right hand, mentioning their date of entry, and it will be used to calculate quarantine period, he said.

Tripathy said, "The state government is aware that one train will leave Kerala tonight and another from Gujarat in the next few days. Those returning via trains will be allowed to alight at only some designated railway stations," he said. Meanwhile, several migrant workers have already reached Ganjam district by bus from Surat in Gujurat and 166 students have left Kota in Rajasthan in six buses on Friday.

PTI AAM NN NN.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

PM deliberates on national education policy, reforms in education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deliberated on the reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy NEP. Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learn...

Special train from Telangana carrying 1,200 migrant workers of Jharkhand reaches Hatia station in Ranchi: Officials PTI PVR SNESNE

Special train from Telangana carrying 1,200 migrant workers of Jharkhand reaches Hatia station in Ranchi Officials PTI PVR SNESNE...

Georgia businesses free to reopen as other U.S. states edge out of coronavirus shutdown

Nearly every business in Georgia was free to reopen on Friday after being shut for weeks, in a move closely watched by the U.S. government and other states to see if the lifting of restrictions triggers a spike in coronavirus deaths. With a...

Irish PM unveils plan to slowly lift coronavirus restrictions

Ireland on Friday announced the first small steps to easing restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus and laid out a roadmap for a gradual re-opening of the economy over the coming months if the virus can be kept under control.Acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020