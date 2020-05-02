Assam welcomes lockdown extension, to review relaxations notified by MHA

The Assam government on Fridaywelcomed the Centre's decision to extend the coronavirus-induced lockdown by two more weeks from May 4, but said itwill review the relaxations notified by the Ministry of HomeAffairs, according to an official release

A "limited" lockdown which includes suspension of air,train and inter-state road travel will continue to remain inforce for two more weeks from May 4 across the country, butsome activities would be allowed after classifications ofdistricts into 'Red', 'Orange' and 'Green' zones based onCOVID-19 risk profiling, the government announced on Friday

Educational institutions; all social, political,cultural and other kinds of gatherings; hospitality services;and religious places or places of worship for public will alsoremain shut across the country, a central government ordersaid and added that movement of persons by air, rail and roadwould be allowed for select purposes as permitted by MHA.