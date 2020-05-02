Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three injured in tiger attack in UP's Pilibhit

Three persons suffered injuries after being attacked by a tiger on Friday morning in the Gajraula area of the district, said Vaibhav Srivastava, District Magistrate, Pilibhit.

ANI | Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-05-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 02:21 IST
Three injured in tiger attack in UP's Pilibhit
A tiger climbed the tractor in Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Three persons suffered injuries after being attacked by a tiger on Friday morning in the Gajraula area of the district, said Vaibhav Srivastava, District Magistrate, Pilibhit. Reportedly, Ram Bahadur, Ujagar Singh and Lalta Prasad were attacked by the tiger in three different incidents, leaving all of them injured. Villagers here recorded the video of the incident which went viral on social media.

In the video, the tiger was seen climbing the forest department's tractor and trying to attack the people. Speaking to ANI, Milap Singh, the former village head said, "Three persons have suffered injuries due to the tiger attack. The tiger was seen sitting near our house in the morning and while people were passing by, the tiger attacked them. The police came here after we informed them about the incident but the forest department officials came after four hours."

"The forest officials did not pay heed to our request and left. No fences has been constructed to confine carnivores within national parks and therefore the wild animals enter in the residential areas and attack people. It's risky for the children and labourers working in the field. The forest officials are not working in this direction of constructing fences ," he added. Reportedly, when the incident occurred, the village head and police present at the spot sent the injured villagers to the district hospital and informed the forest department.

When the forest department team reached the spot to capture the tiger by tracing his location, the furious tiger climbed the forest department's tractor and attacked the officials. However, the driver did not suffer any injuries. seeing the crowd the tiger came down from the tractor and ran towards the forest. Top officials of the forest department are keeping an eye on the tiger and tracing his location.

These type of incidents often occur as tigers from Philibit Tiger Reserve have repeatedly entered farmlands and homesteads and have then been captured by teams of forest department. Currently, when people are compelled to stay indoors during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, wild animals, including endangered ones, have been spotted on the deserted streets at several places in the country over the past few days. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No soft landing for Biden on 'Morning Joe' interview

If Joe Biden was looking for a soft landing place to address sexual assault allegations made by a former Senate staffer, he didnt find it Friday on MSNBCs Morning Joe. The 20-minute interview of the presumptive Democratic presidential nomi...

U.S. FDA authorizes remdesivir drug as emergency treatment for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA has granted authorization to Gilead Sciences Inc for emergency use of its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat patients with COVID-19, the agency and President Donald Trump said on Friday...

Toronto Defiant's 'Kellex' retires from Overwatch League

Toronto Defiant main support Kristian Kellex Keller announced Friday that he is moving on from the Overwatch League. Kellex joined the Overwatch League during a two-season stint with the Boston Uprising before signing with the Toronto Defia...

Former Trump lawyer will not be released from prison this week -source

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, will not be released from prison this week to serve the remainder of his term in home confinement, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.Reuters and other media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020