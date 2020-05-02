Uttarakhand CM requests private doctors to start OPD services

As the country is under a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has requested all private doctors in the state to start their OPD services for people.

Rawat said that he held talks with IMA officials, in which approval was given to start OPD services. Despite this, some doctors have not yet started their OPD services, he added.

The Chief Minister has urged all private doctors to start OPDs and help those in need. (ANI)