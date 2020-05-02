Left Menu
Development News Edition

Train carrying stranded labourers reaches Bhopal from Nashik

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-05-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 09:18 IST
Train carrying stranded labourers reaches Bhopal from Nashik

A special train carrying over 300 stranded labourers from Nashik in Maharashtra reached here on Saturday morning. A district administration official said that the non- stop special train reached Misrod Railway Station on the outskirts of Bhopal.

"We have started screening these passengers brought here from Nashik in the special train. After that, they will be sent to their respective towns in different buses," the official said. This is the first special train which reached Bhopal after the Centre's announcement to run such services to facilitate the stranded labourers and workers.

According to the district administration total 315 labourers were brought in this train. They are from Dewas, Indore, Jhabua, Khargone, Morena, Sheopur, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Seoni, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Satna, Shahdol, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Gwalior, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Bhind, Rajgarh, Datia, Khandwa, Barwani and Betul. These labourers are being sent to their respective districts in 15 buses, the official said.

On Friday night, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhopal, Uday Borwankar had said that the non-stop special train carrying these labourers left Nashik at 9 pm on Friday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Friday announced that one lakh labourers from the state stuck in various parts of the country will be brought back by special trains.

Chouhan had also said that the state government had brought back 40,000 workers from other states by buses so far. "Now the state government will bring back about one lakh workers to Madhya Pradesh from different parts of the country by trains. A discussion has already been held in this regard with the Railway Minister," he had said in a statement.

The chief minister directed Additional Chief Secretary ICP Keshari to provide necessary information to the Ministry of Railways about the number of labourers from the state who are stranded in different parts of the country. Keshari said over one lakh labourers from Madhya Pradesh are stranded in other states: 50,000 in Maharashtra, 30,000 in Gujarat, 8,000 in Tamil Nadu, 5,000 in Karnataka, 10,000 in Andhra Pradesh and 3,000 in Goa.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Excel Esports sign Fortnite WC runner-up Wolfiez

Jaden Wolfiez Ashman, a runner-up in the duos competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup as a 15-year-old, has a new team. British-based Excel Esports announced Friday that it signed the now 16-year-old Brit. Multiple media outlets reported...

Malaysia rounding up migrants to contain coronavirus spread, police say

Malaysian authorities are rounding up undocumented migrants as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the countrys police chief said late on Friday after hundreds of migrants and refugees were detained in the capital Kuala Lu...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 945 to 161,703 -RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 945 to 161,703, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.The death toll rose by 94 to 6,575....

T1 release PUBG player Treasure

T1 cut Lee Treasure Ha-Neul from their PlayerUunkowns Battlegrounds team, the organization announced. The team tweeted Thursday night, We part our ways with Treasure from T1 PUBG. We thank him for all the contributions he has made and wish ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020