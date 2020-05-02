Left Menu
Rajasthan reports 12 COVID-19 cases, state tally at 2678

Rajasthan on Saturday confirmed 12 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 2,678.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 02-05-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 10:21 IST
Rajasthan reports 12 COVID-19 cases, state tally at 2678
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan on Saturday confirmed 12 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 2,678. As per the data provided by the State Health Department, Jaipur on Saturday reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at five.

While two people each were detected positive for the virus from Jodhpur and Dholpur, one each was tested positive from Ajmer, Chittorgarh and Kota. Meanwhile, three people have succumbed to the infection - two from Jaipur and one from Jodhpur.

With this, the state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 65, the health department said. (ANI)

