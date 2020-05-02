Bihar govt to set up quarantine centres at block headquarters

The Bihar government has decided to set up quarantine centers at block headquarters for people being brought back to the state in special trains from other parts of the country, where they were stranded. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the people who come to the state will be quarantined for 21 days.

"It was not possible to bring lakhs of stranded people via buses. That's why we demanded special trains. We will follow all MHA guidelines. Those will come will be screened. The state government has decided to set up quarantine centers at block headquarters. They will be quarantined for 21 days," Modi told ANI. "They will be given utensils, bathing essentials, and gamcha during their stay. All facilities will be there including toilets and centers will be monitored through CCTVs. We don't know yet how many people will come. Since economic activities have started in some places, people may stay there," he said.

The MHA has issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains.