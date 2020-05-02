Migrant worker on way home in Bihar on bicycle dies in UP's Shahjahanpur

Migrant worker on way home in Bihar on bicycle dies in UP's ShahjahanpurPTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 02-05-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 11:14 IST
A migrant worker died here while cycling from his workplace in Delhi to home in Bihar amid the ongoing lockdown, police said on Saturday. He has been identified as Dharamveer, 32, they said.
Dharamveer, along with a few other laborers, had started their journey from Delhi to Khagaria district in Bihar on bicycles on April 28, police said. "On Friday night, they halted on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Shahjahanpur. When the condition of Dharamveer deteriorated, the laborers took him to the medical college where he was declared brought dead," Circle Officer (City) Praveen Kumar said.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rajeev Gupta said the samples of Dharamveer have been taken for COVID-19 testing. "His fellow laborers have been kept in isolation and their samples will also be sent for testing as well," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Bihar
- Praveen Kumar
- Khagaria
- Shahjahanpur
ALSO READ
Six-month-old, 2-yr-old among 11 new COVID-19 cases from Bihar
Plea in HC seeks to restrain Delhi govt from classifying COVID cases as Tablighi
DRDO testing facility shifted to Delhi from Gwalior
No private school will be allowed to increase fees during lockdown: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia.
No student should be restricted from attending online classes: Sisodia tells Delhi private schools.