Telangana Police caution against fake Aarogya Setu apps

The Telangana Police has cautioned people about fraudsters creating fake 'Aarogya Setu' apps.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-05-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 12:01 IST
Telangana Police caution against fake Aarogya Setu apps
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana Police has cautioned people about fraudsters creating fake 'Aarogya Setu' apps. This comes in the wake of the Central government encouraging the use of the mobile application to combat COVID -19.

"Aarogya Setu app tries to determine the risk, if one has been near a Covid-19 infected person (within six feet of distance) by scanning through a database of known cases across India. Further, this application will augment the initiatives of the Department of Health to contain the risk of COVID-19 and also sharing of best practices and advisories," read an official release by PRO Cyberabad Police. "On coming to know about the popularity of Aarogya Setu app among the citizens, the Cyber fraudsters have once again become active to make use of the situation by creating fake applications in the name of Aarogya Setu with similar name by making minor changes. Citizens may receive such Apps as an incoming e-mail (Spoofed) projecting as if it is from Government of India or as an individual WhatsApp message or thorough Facebook," it said.

The police have advised people to download the application only from MyGov.in or Android and iOS Play Store. "Android Users ensure that "Google Play Protect / Play Protect" is enabled. Android Users ensure that "Installation from Unknown Sources" for every application is disabled," read the release. (ANI)

