14-year-old police outpost 'in-charge' asks people to follow lockdown guidelines

14-year-old police outpost 'in-charge' asks people to follow lockdown guidelinesPTI | Bahraich | Updated: 02-05-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 13:23 IST
Holding a stick in his hand outside a police outpost, a 14-year-old boy is explaining to people that they should not violate the lockdown, avoid moving out of their homes unnecessarily, use a gamchaa, handkerchief or mask to cover their face and repeatedly use sanitisers and soaps. "Remember that lockdown rules are to be followed. If there is any lockdown violation, then I am the police outpost in-charge, and I will register a case and send the guilty to jail," Saumya Agarwal says.
A police aspirant, Agarwal is a resident of Mihipurwa. Impressed by the leadership qualities of the boy, police have made him the "in-charge" of an outpost.
When the teenager reiterates 'Do Gaj Doori Bahut Zaroori' as said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people like his style and take him seriously. "This is the age of community policing... We are going ahead with moderate policing and presenting us as a friend," said Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra.
SHO of Motipur police station JP Shukla said, "When police outpost in-charge of Mihipurwa Ajay Tiwari came to know that Saumya was interested in joining the force, he tried an experiment. Saumya was declared as the in-charge of Mihipurwa outpost before the public. A police team is sent with Saumya instead of Ajay Tiwari." Meanwhile, Tiwari said the experiment has proved successful and people are following the lockdown. Bahraich MP Akshaibar Lal praised the concept, and said it will make people understand the importance of lockdown.
He also praised Saumya, and advised him to look after himself, follow social distancing, but at the same time focus on studies, so that he can realise his dream of joining the police force..
