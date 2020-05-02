Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: 41 people from same building in Kapashera test positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:37 IST
Delhi: 41 people from same building in Kapashera test positive for COVID-19

Forty one people residing in a building in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, an official said. A case of COVID-19 had been reported from the building situated in theke wali gali on April 18, the official said.

"Keeping in mind the high density of population in this particular building, the district administration took the proactive decision of sealing and containing the building on April 19," official said. The guidelines mandate sealing an area when minimum three cases have been reported.

Samples were collected of all residents in the building and sent to the National institute of Biologicals (NIB) in Noida. "Out of total samples collected from the building, some reports have come on Saturday and 41 have tested positive for COVID-19," the official said.

Last month, a private secretary of southwest District Magistrate Rahul Singh had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the DM to go into self-isolation. On Friday, Delhi recorded 223 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 3,738 with two more deaths being reported here. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 now stands at 61.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Really hope there are not more leagues than international cricket after pandemic: Ashwin

Indias premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doesnt want a post-COVID-19 world that is more conducive for organising T20 leagues at the expense of international cricket. The fastest Indian to 350 Test wickets, the seasoned spinner said on...

Man booked for assaulting police sub-inspector on COVID duty

A man has been booked for allegedly assaulting a junior police officer enforcing coronavirus-induced lockdown in Kurla in Central Mumbai on April 29, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place in Bafati Lane on Pipe Road when a p...

Chandigarh airport ready to resume commercial operations with safety measures in place

The Chandigarh International Airport is prepared to resume commercial operations and is awaiting green signal from the Centre, airports Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar said. He said that all COVID-19 precautionary measures are being foll...

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register a strong protest over alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoC in which a woman was killed. The Foreign Office FO said in a statement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020