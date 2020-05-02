C'garh: Health dept focuses on routine health services

The health department in Chhattisgarh has directed district collectors to ensure that routine health services were not disrupted in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official here said on Saturday. In a letter to all collectors, health secretary Niharika Barik Singh said while the state health machinery had given priority to contain the pandemic, other health services like maternal and neo-natal care, institutional deliveries, immunisation, among others, should not get affected, the official said.

Doctors and medical staff should not be deputed full time at quarantine centres, as non-coronavirus activities also need to function smoothly in the state, he said, quoting the communique. A fixed schedule of doctor visits should be prepared for quarantine centres and they can attend to emergency cases there, he said, adding that doctors must devote the rest of their time in handling routine health services.

Chhattisgarh has so far recorded 43 COVID-19 cases, of which 36 patients have recovered from the infection. At least 575 persons were quarantined at 145 centres, while 17,634 were put under home quarantine in the state, the official said.