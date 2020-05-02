Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himalayan black bear cub rescued, handed over to rehabilitation centre in Pakke Tiger Reserve

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:35 IST
Himalayan black bear cub rescued, handed over to rehabilitation centre in Pakke Tiger Reserve

A Himalayan black bear cub rescued from the Lower Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh has been handed over to the authorities of Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation at Pakke Tiger Reserve in Seijosa, forest officials on Saturday. The two-month-old cub was rescued by one Marmi Riba, a resident of Old Deka village in New Seren circle of Lower Siang district, from a forest area in the first week of April.

The cub was separated from the mother, Range Officer of Nari Forest Range Jumgo Geyi said. The cub was handed over to the officials and veterinary doctors of the rehabilitation centre on Thursday, he added.

Geyi said the cub was too young to survive in the wild if released and hence it was handed over to the animal rehabilitation centre. On receiving information about its rescue, we informed the authorities of Biological Park in Itanagar but due to the lockdown, the transportation of the cub was not possible. However, the cub was taken care of by the rescuer with telephonic guidance of the veterinary officer of the Biological Park, Geyi informed.

On pursuance of Pasighat Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Tashi Mize, the officials of Rehabilitation Centre took custody of the bear, Geyi added. The Asiatic bear rehabilitation project at Seijosa in East Kameng district was officially launched on March 15, 2002 after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the state forest department and Wildlife Trust of India.

Since then the centre is home to many rescued Asiatic black bear cubs of the region..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus

The US government was slow to understand how much coronavirus was spreading from Europe, which helped drive the acceleration of outbreaks across the nation, a top health official said Friday. Limited testing and delayed travel alerts for ar...

Maha: 56 COVID-19 patients discharged at a time from hospital

As many as 56 COVID-19 patients, including a three-year-old girl, were discharged at the same time from a civic-run hospital in Mira Bhayandar township in Thane district of Maharashtra after recovery, an official said. The staff at the hosp...

Ben Stokes, Alessio Romagnoli to feature in Formula 1 Virtual Grand Prix

England cricketer Ben Stokes and AC Milan skipper Alessio Romagnoli will join sportspersons across the globe to square off with Formula 1 stars in a virtual race on May 3. England cricketers Stuart Broad, all-rounder Ben Stokes and AC Milan...

Steam ends Mac support for SteamVR

A video game digital distribution service Steam has announced that it will no longer support SteamVR on macOS. The company first introduced, SteamVR for Apple computers, in the 2017s Worldwide Developers Conference. Steam has now ended the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020