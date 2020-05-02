Himalayan black bear cub rescued, handed over to rehabilitation centre in Pakke Tiger Reserve

A Himalayan black bear cub rescued from the Lower Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh has been handed over to the authorities of Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation at Pakke Tiger Reserve in Seijosa, forest officials on Saturday. The two-month-old cub was rescued by one Marmi Riba, a resident of Old Deka village in New Seren circle of Lower Siang district, from a forest area in the first week of April.

The cub was separated from the mother, Range Officer of Nari Forest Range Jumgo Geyi said. The cub was handed over to the officials and veterinary doctors of the rehabilitation centre on Thursday, he added.

Geyi said the cub was too young to survive in the wild if released and hence it was handed over to the animal rehabilitation centre. On receiving information about its rescue, we informed the authorities of Biological Park in Itanagar but due to the lockdown, the transportation of the cub was not possible. However, the cub was taken care of by the rescuer with telephonic guidance of the veterinary officer of the Biological Park, Geyi informed.

On pursuance of Pasighat Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Tashi Mize, the officials of Rehabilitation Centre took custody of the bear, Geyi added. The Asiatic bear rehabilitation project at Seijosa in East Kameng district was officially launched on March 15, 2002 after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the state forest department and Wildlife Trust of India.

Since then the centre is home to many rescued Asiatic black bear cubs of the region..