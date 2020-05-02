Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeweller turns vegetable vendor to survive lockdown

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:42 IST
Jeweller turns vegetable vendor to survive lockdown

A jeweller for 25 years, Hukumchand Soni would not have imagined in his wildest dreams there would come a time when he will have to sell vegetables to earn a living. But then these are no ordinary times. His shop-counter, which once remained covered with expensive ornaments, is now occupied by green vegetables and the jewellery scale now weighs potatoes and onions.

The “GP Jewellery Shop” in Jaipur's Ram Nagar has undergone a radical transformation to adapt to the new set of customers who visit it daily. “It's been four days since I started selling vegetables. This is the only way I can survive (the lockdown),” Soni told PTI. “I have no big savings, no big capital, so I started selling vegetables,” Soni added.

He said his jewellery shop was not big but enough to run his family. After the lockdown began on March 25, all non-essential shops and services were ordered shut and Soni managed for a few weeks but now, he said, he has to find means within the available options to run his household.

“We had been sitting at home for so many days... Who will give us money and food? I used to make and sell small jewellery items like rings and used to repair damaged ornaments. I and other shopkeepers are certainly suffering daily losses,” he said. The only earning member in the family, Soni said it was not an easy decision to become a vegetable vendor.

“At least I am earning now. It is better than sitting at home and doing nothing. I have to pay the rent for the shop. I have to take care of my mother and the family of my younger brother who passed away,” he said. He said he goes to the local mandi everyday to get his supplies and transports them to his shop in a hired tempo-rickshaw. “I only know that work is worship. That's it.” PTI SDA ABH ABH

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus

The US government was slow to understand how much coronavirus was spreading from Europe, which helped drive the acceleration of outbreaks across the nation, a top health official said Friday. Limited testing and delayed travel alerts for ar...

Maha: 56 COVID-19 patients discharged at a time from hospital

As many as 56 COVID-19 patients, including a three-year-old girl, were discharged at the same time from a civic-run hospital in Mira Bhayandar township in Thane district of Maharashtra after recovery, an official said. The staff at the hosp...

Ben Stokes, Alessio Romagnoli to feature in Formula 1 Virtual Grand Prix

England cricketer Ben Stokes and AC Milan skipper Alessio Romagnoli will join sportspersons across the globe to square off with Formula 1 stars in a virtual race on May 3. England cricketers Stuart Broad, all-rounder Ben Stokes and AC Milan...

Steam ends Mac support for SteamVR

A video game digital distribution service Steam has announced that it will no longer support SteamVR on macOS. The company first introduced, SteamVR for Apple computers, in the 2017s Worldwide Developers Conference. Steam has now ended the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020